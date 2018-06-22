NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Sonoma Raceway, Gateway Motorsports Park

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are in action this weekend, with the trucks heading to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis to go night racing Saturday night in the Eaton 200 and the Cup Series goes west for its first road-course test of the year, Sunday afternoon’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race at Sonoma closes out a NASCAR doubleheader weekend at the track, as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will take to the road course Saturday. The Truck Series race also is the finale of a doubleheader race weekend at Gateway, as the ARCA Racing Series will race there Friday night. The 110-lap road-course race for the Cup Series will be divided into stages of 25, 25 and 60 laps, while the Truck Series race at Gateway will run in stages of 35, 35 and 90 laps for a 160-lap total distance.

Kevin Harvick, who leads the Cup Series with five wins, is the defending winner of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in his home state. Points leader Kyle Busch is a two-time winner of the race.

Meanwhile, John Hunter Nemechek is the defending winner of the Eaton 200 at Gateway. The part-time driver in both the Truck and NASCAR Xfinity series will be at Gateway to go for two-in-a-row. He’s the only previous Truck Series winner at Gateway on the entry list for Saturday night’s race.

Below, is the combined schedule of on-track activity for NASCAR national series at Sonoma Raceway and Gateway Raceway Park (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

2:40-3:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

3:35-4:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice

5:35-6:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice

5:40-6:55 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

7:35-8:25 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS2)

SATURDAY

2:45 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying

5:45 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (delayed at 7 p.m. on FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Sunny skies are in the forecast for the NASCAR race weekend at Sonoma Raceway with no rain predicted. Hot temperatures are in the forecast, though, with Saturday providing the most heat with a daytime high of 101 degrees predicted. Sunday, race day for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, is expected to be significantly cooler, with a predicted daytime high of 85 degrees.

After a thunderstorm, bringing with it an 80 percent chance of precipitation, moves away from Gateway on Friday, the rain chances go down to 25 percent for Saturday. The forecast remains at 25 percent chance of racing for Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler at Gateway than in Sonoma, though. After a high in the mid-70s Friday, Gateway is expected to heat up Saturday, courtesy of a daytime high of 82 degrees. The temperature is supposed to cool down to 68 degrees Saturday night.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).