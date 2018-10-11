NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series go superspeedway racing this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 will be the second race of the year at Talladega for the cup Series.

Saturday’s Fr8Auctions 250 will be the first Truck Series race after a month-long break. It’s also the elimination race of the first three-race round of the playoffs, so after Saturday’s checkered flag, the 2018 Truck Series playoff field will be shaved to six drivers from eighth. Justin Haley and Grant Enfinger already have secured advancement to the second round, courtesy of wins in the first two races of round one. Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen are the two drivers in the provisional elimination spots heading into the Talladega race.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series continues the second round of its playoffs, with the 1000Bulbs.com 500 being the second race of the round. Chase Elliott secured his third-round berth last weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. Eleven other drivers are vying for seven remaining slots in the third round. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch are the points leaders with two races remaining in round two.

Ford drivers have combined to win the last six Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway and seven of the last eight. Team Penske has won the last two and four of the last five. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the 1000Bulbs.com 500, while his teammate Joey Logano is the most recent Cup Series winner at Talladega, winning there in April.

Parker Kligerman won last year’s Truck Series race at Talladega.

The 188-lap scheduled distance of the Cup race will be comprised of 55, 55 and 78-lap stages. Saturday Truck Series race will be made up of two 20-lap stages and a 54-lap third stage for a total distance of 94 laps.

Below, is the complete schedule of on-track activity for Talladega Superspeedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

10:05-10:55 a.m. Truck Series practice (FS2)

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Truck Series final practice (FS2)

5:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

SATURDAY

11:05 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

1 p.m. — Truck Series race (FOX)

4:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com):

The weekend weather forecast for Talladega Superspeedway looks suitable for racing. The most significant chance of precipitation this weekend is a 17 percent chance of rain Sunday. Sunday also is expected to be the warmest day of the race weekend with a daytime high of 81 degrees. Highs in the low to mid-70s are expected Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows in the 50s also are expected.

