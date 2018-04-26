NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Talladega Superspeedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series go restrictor-plate racing for the second time in 2018 this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The race weekend is, actually, a tripleheader race weekend, with the ARCA Racing Series also there Friday, opening the competition portion of the weekend. As for NASCAR activity, the Xfinity Series has the Sparks Energy 300 scheduled for Saturday, and the Cup Series will close the weekend with the running of the Geico 500 on Sunday.

The 188-lap Geico 500 Cup Series race will consist of two 55-lap stages, followed by a 78-lap stage. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed his first-career Cup Series win in last year’s Geico 500, but Brad Keselowski was the victor the last time the series visited Talladega last October.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will be the third in the four-race Dash 4 Cash program. Series regulars Christopher Bell, Elliott Sadler, Matt Tifft and Austin Cindric will race for the $100,000 to be awarded to the highest finisher among the four at Talladega. With the Sparks Energy 300 being a D4C race, Cup Series drivers will not be allowed; as a result, last year’s winner, Cup Series regular Aric Almirola, won’t be able to defend his win.

The 113-lap Xfinity race will be split into stages of 25, 25 and 63 laps.

Below is the full schedule of NASCAR on-track activity at Talladega Superspeedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

11:35 a.m.-12:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

12:35-1:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

1:35-2:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

2:35-3:25 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

SATURDAY

11 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

1:05 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FOX)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FOX)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

After rain moves out of Talladega on Thursday, sunny skies are expected for the upcoming race weekend there. The highest chance of rain throughout the Friday-Sunday schedule of activity is the nine percent chance of rain Saturday. Meanwhile, mild temperatures are expected, with daytime highs ranging from the low to mid-70s. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day, with a daytime high of 76 degrees in the forecast.

