NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the third-to-last NASCAR national-series race weekend of the 2018 season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series head to Texas Motor Speedway. This weekends races are the second, or middle, races in each respective series’ penultimate round.

The Texas race weekend will culminate in Sunday’s running of the AAA Texas 500, a 334-lap race, scheduled for two 85-lap stages and a 164-lap third stage. Seven drivers will vie for one of the remaining three positions in the championship round. Joey Logano already has laid claim to one of the berths with his Oct. 28 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Two of the other seven, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, were the two most recent winners at Texas. Harvick is the defending winner of the AAA Texas 500. Busch won at TMS earlier this year.

The Truck Series will kick off the race weekend with Friday night’s JAG Metals 350. It’s a 147-lap race, scheduled for stages of 35, 35 and 77 laps. Johnny Sauter already has his championship-round slot secured, courtesy of his win at Martinsville last weekend. Sauter also is the winner of the two most recent Truck Series races at TMS.

The Xfinity Series will be the meat in the weekend NASCAR sandwich when it runs the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 on Saturday. The Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 200 laps, broken into two 45-lap stages and a 110-lap stage. All four championship-round slots still are up for grabs, as John Hunter Nemechek was a playoff spoiler when he won the last time the Xfinity Series was in action at Kansas Speedway. Erik Jones is the defending winner of the fall Texas race, while Ryan Blaney won in Xfinity action at TMS earlier this year. Neither of those drivers will be in Saturday’s race, though. None of the drivers entered for Saturday’s race have an Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Below is the schedule of on-track activity for Texas Motor Speedway (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

6:05-6:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

2-2:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

3:05-3:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice

4:10 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

5:35-6:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

12:30-1:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (CNBC)

1:40 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (CNBC)

3-3:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN begins coverage at 3:30)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBCSN)

WEATHER (from accuweather.com):

Rain may interfere with NASCAR activity during the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. After a 60 percent chance of rain in the Fort Worth area Saturday night, there is a 55 percent chance of an afternoon shower Sunday afternoon, possibly putting the AAA Texas 500 on pause. Otherwise, the weekend forecast shows clear conditions for racing. Meanwhile, cool temperatures are expected. Daytime highs in the 60s and low-70s are predicted, along with overnight lows in the mid-40s to low-50s are in the forecast.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).