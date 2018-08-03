NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Watkins Glen International

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series go road-course racing this weekend at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. For the Cup Series, Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen is the second of three road-course races for the season, including the upcoming debut of the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval” in the playoffs. For the Xfinity Series, the Zippo 200 at The Glen is the first of two-consecutive road-course tests and the first of three in four race weekends. It’s the first of four road-course race weekends for that series when you throw in the Charlotte “roval.”

Reigning Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is the defending Cup Series winner at The Glen, while Kyle Busch won last year’s Xfinity Series race there. Busch, though, isn’t on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, but Joey Logano, who won two-straight Xfinity races there in 2015 and 2016 is.

The 90-lap GoBowling.com at The Glen will consist of two 20-lap stages, followed by a 50-lap final stage, while the Zippo 200 at The Glen is scheduled for an 82-lap distance made up of stages of 20, 20 and 42 laps.

The Watkins Glen NASCAR weekend is, actually, a tripleheader NASCAR weekend for the track, as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East is slated to open the weekend with a Friday evening race.

The weekend is the second-consecutive abbreviated weekend for the Cup Series, with no on-track activity scheduled for the series until Saturday, and as at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon last weekend and Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., a few weeks ago, NASCAR will modify its inspection process, inspecting cars after qualifying instead of before and that inspection a post-qualifying and pre-race inspection. But unlike in previous weeks, cars will no undergo that inspection until Sunday morning instead of right after qualifying Saturday evening.

Below, is the complete schedule for NASCAR national-level on-track activity at Watkins Glen (from NASCAR.com):

All times ET

FRIDAY

12:35-1:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBCSN)

2:05-3:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (NBCSN)

SATURDAY

10:05-11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (NBCSN)

11:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBCSN)

1-2:15 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (NBC)

6:35 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBCSN)

SUNDAY

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (NBC)

WEATHER (from Accuweather.com): Rain is expected at Watkins Glen on Friday and possibly Saturday, with a 90 percent chance of precipitation Friday, decreasing to 42 percent Saturday. Sunday, though, is expected to provide dry conditions for racing. If rain is in the area on Saturday, it may not interfere with the day’s Xfinity Series race, as Goodyear is expected to have rain tires on hand. As rain chances go down, high temperatures are expected to rise throughout the weekend. Friday is expected to provide the coolest conditions with a predicted daytime high in the mid-70s. Saturday’s high, though, is expected to reach the mid-80s, with conditions warming even more to 90 on Sunday.

