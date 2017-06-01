NASCAR schedule, weather outlook for Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR’s national series — Monster Energy Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck — are at Dover (Del.) International Speedway for a tripleheader weekend, culminating in Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (120, 120 and 160-lap stages).

The Truck Series will the Bar Harbor 200 Presented by Sea Watch International on Friday (45, 45 and 110-lap stages), and the Xfinity Series will run the One Main Financial 200 on Saturday (60, 60 and 80-lap stages).

The Truck Series got on practice first with a couple of practice sessions on Thursday, while the Xfinity and Cup cars will take to the track for the first time on Friday.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule for on-track activity at Dover International Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

2-2:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

4-4:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

9:30-10:25 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS2)

10:30-11:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)

1:30-2:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS1)

2:35 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

3:50 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

5:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

9-9:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS1)

1 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1)

SUNDAY

1 p.m. — Cup Series race (FS1)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

There’s a 25 percent chance of rain in the forecast throughout the Dover race weekend, possibly playing havoc with the racing schedule. Meanwhile, warm temperatures are expected, with Sunday being the warmest day with a high of 82 degrees predicted. High temperatures in the mid to high-70s are predicted fro Friday and Saturday.

