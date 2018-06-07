NASCAR schedules, weather outlook for Michigan International Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

All three of NASCAR national series are in action this weekend, but the Camping World Truck Series goes its separate way, heading to Fort Worth, Texas, for a Friday night race, the PPG 400, while the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series both head to Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The Xfinity Series will open the NASCAR portion of the weekend with Saturday’s running of the LTi Printing 250. The MIS race weekend will culminate in the Sunday running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup Series race.

While Friday night’s Truck Series race is a standalone event, in terms of NASCAR racing series, it’s actually the kickoff of a tripleheader weekend of racing at TMS, with the Verizon IndyCar Series and Stadium Super Trucks both running there Saturday. The two NASCAR series at Michigan this weekend also will be joined by another series. The ARCA Racing Series is slated to get the weekend started at MIS with a Friday evening race.

Friday’s PPG 400 at Texas is slated for a 167-lap distance, divided into stages of 40, 40 and 87 laps. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is scheduled for two 30-lap and one 65-lap stage for a total distance of 125 laps, while the Cup race on Sunday is slated for a 200-lap distance, divided into 60,60 and 80-lap stages.

Also worth mentioning, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will be the second-consecutive race with the aero package debuted last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — the aero package that includes restrictor plates, air ducts and taller spoiler.

Christopher Bell was the winner of last year’s PPG 400 Truck Series race, but he won’t be on hand to defend that win Friday night, as he’s now an Xfinity Series regular and, as a result, will be tending to NXS duties at Michigan. Johnny Sauter, though, will have a shot at two-consecutive TMS wins, as he won the most recent Truck Series race at Texas last November.

As is the case with the Truck Series race, the winner of last year’s Xfinity Series race at Michigan, Denny Hamlin, is not entered this time around to defend his win. There are a few Cup Series drivers on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, including Cup Series leaders Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, Paul Menard and Austin Dillon.

Kyle Larson will be going after his fourth-consecutive Cup Series win at MIS on Sunday.

Here’s the combined schedule of NASCAR on-track activity from Texas Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

THURSDAY

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

6:05-6:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)

1:05-1:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS2)

3:05-3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice (FS2)

4:10 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

5:45 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

9 p.m. — Truck Series race (FS1)

SATURDAY

9-9:55 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1)

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

12-12:50 p.m. — Cup Series final practice (FS2)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FOX)

SUNDAY

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (FOX)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Hot temperatures are expected at Texas Motor Speedway, with daytime highs in the mid-90s predicted for both Thursday and Friday. For Friday night’s race, though, the temperature is expected to dip into the 70s. Meanwhile, rain chances or slight with the highest chance of rain, four percent, coming during Friday’s daytime hours.

Higher chances of rain are in the forecast for the Michigan International Speedway race weekend. Chances of precipitation begin at around 55 percent Friday night and continue between 65 and 40 percent Saturday and Saturday night. Sunday’s forecast in Michigan carries the smallest chance of racing, around 10 percent.

Meanwhile, temperatures at MIS are expected to be milder at MIS than at TMS. Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the Michigan race weekend with a daytime high of 80 degrees predicted. The rest of the weekend, daytime highs in the low top-mid-70s are expected, with overnight lows between the mid-50s and low-60s.

