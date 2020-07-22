NASCAR scraps practice, qualifying for rest of season

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 19: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Hometown Original Ford, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Maytag Ford, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Tuesday that there will be no practice or qualifying sessions for any races in its three national series (Cup, Xfinity or Gander RV & Outdoors Truck) for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“Following discussions with our race teams and the broader industry, NASCAR will continue to conduct its race weekends without practice and qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season in all three national series,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said. “The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing. Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week-to-week. NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the playoff races and will announce the new process at a later date.”

For the most part, NASCAR has scrapped qualifying and practice since its return from a 10-race break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Most race starting lineups have been set by random draws — a drawing among the top-12 teams in owner points for top-12 starting positions and drawings among the 13th through 24th and 25th through 36th positions for corresponding positions on the starting grid. Open, or non-chartered teams, have been ordered by their positions in car-owner points in the back of the starting lineup.

The exceptions have been the second race when a series has contested two-consecutive races at one track. For those races, the top finishers (top-20 in the Cup Series) have started in the inverse order of their finishes in the first of the two races, while the rest of the competitors started the second race in the same positions they finished the first.

The remainder of the schedules for all three series include include a mid-August race weekend on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course, a circuit on which none have NASCAR’s national series have raced.

