NASCAR: several teams docked practice time at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Several teams from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series were docked practice time at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Friday morning in preparation for Saturday and Sunday racing at the track. The penalties are a result of inspection issues the previous weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

Cup Series drivers Kasey Kahne, Danica Patrick, Ty Dillon, Regan Smith, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones each will be docked 15 minutes of practice time at Dover. Kahne, Patrick, Dillon, Smith, Johnson and Earnhardt’s teams were penalized before their cars twice failed inspection prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Truex and Jones’ penalties were a result of their cars being late to inspection at CMS.

In the Xfinity Series, Ryan Blaney’s team was docked 30 minutes of practice time at Dover after failing inspection five times at Charlotte. His team also will lose pit selection prior to Saturday’s race at Dover.

The teams of Harrison Rhodes, Ross Chastain, Daniel Hemric, Austin Dillon, Dakoda Armstrong, Elliott Sadler, Blake Koch and Daniel Suarez lost 15 minutes of practice time Friday at Dover. For Rhodes, Chastain and Hemric’s teams, penalties were the result of their cars being late for inspection. Dillon and Armstrong’s teams lost practice time because their cars failed inspection three times at Charlotte. Sadler, Koch and Suarez’s cars, meanwhile, twice failed inspection at Charlotte.

And, like Blaney’s Xfinity Series team, the Xfinity teams of Dillon and Armstrong also lose pit selection at Dover.

