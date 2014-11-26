NASCAR Silly Season for 2015 gets confusing

So who’s going to be where in 2015? Specifically, where will Cole Whitt and David Ragan be, and who, exactly, will be driving the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in 2015?

BK Racing co-owner Anthony Marlowe opened up a can of “silly season” worms, of sorts, Tuesday night by tweeting congratulations to Cole Whitt for joining Front Row Motorsports as driver of the No. 34 Ford for 2015.

But, wait just a minute. When asked about Whitt joining FRM, Front Row officials publicly denied that the organization had signed Whitt. Not only did said officials deny that Whitt would replace Ragan, they went as far as denying that Witt had joined Front Row Motorsports in any capacity.

Whitt lost a ride early in 2014 with the closure of Swan Racing, but he didn’t miss a race, as Marlowe found him seat at BK Racing for the remainder of the season. If Marlowe assumes that Whitt is headed to FRM, wouldn’t it be safe for everyone else to assume that he’s no longer with BK Racing?

If Whitt is, indeed, out at BK Racing, why would Marlowe just assume he’s going to Front Row? Is there something that FRM just isn’t ready to announce yet? Is Ragan really out of a ride, or is Whitt? Maybe neither is, but chances are, one of them is. Or at least I would think that would be the case. Who knows? Maybe they’re both out.

Stay tuned (insert Jeopardy music, here).

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook: NASCAR Examiner