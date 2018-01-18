NASCAR simplifies rookie program

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has simplified the way it determines the Rookie-of-the-Year in its three national Series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. The new system will go into effect this season, beginning with the season-opening races for all three series at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 16-18.

“The focus on our rising stars has never been stronger and simplifying the Sunoco Rookie of the Year system made perfect sense,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Operations Jim Cassidy said. “Our fans track closely the progress of our young drivers and matching the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points structure with the championship points will help them follow this prestigious program and award more closely than ever before.”

The new ROY points system mirrors the overall points system in each respective series, including stage and playoff points, according to a press release from NASCAR on Thursday. At the end of the season, the ROY candidate with the most points takes the honor. Simply put, the rookie driver highest in the points standings at season’s end with be the Rookie-of-the-Year.

Previously, a separate points system was in place for the Rookie-of-the-Year award, and the top point-getter wasn’t guaranteed the award; there was still a vote by NASCAR officials. More often than not, though, the top ROY point-getter received the award.

