NASCAR speeds up qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR plans to speed up its qualifying procedures in 2019 across all three of its national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck — by shortening the first of the three rounds and the breaks between each round.

The first round of three-round, knockout qualifying sessions will be shortened to 10 minutes, down from 15. The second and third rounds will remain at 10 and five minutes, respectively. The breaks between the first and second rounds and second and third rounds have been reduced from seven to five minutes.

The different-format superspeedway and road-course qualifying sessions will remain unchanged.

Other procedural changes include the prohibition of Xfinity Series drivers from the Truck Series season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November. Only drivers collecting Truck Series championship points will be allowed to compete in the three races that make up the previously-announced Triple Truck Challenge.

