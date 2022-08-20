NASCAR sponsors Alabama athletics

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has several partners — such as premier partners Coca-Cola, Xfinity, Busch Beer and Geico — that pay the stock-car racing sanctioning body for their respective partnerships. NASCAR, though, has entered into a new partnership that includes a flow of funds in the opposite direction. The University of Alabama athletics department announced Friday that NASCAR is a new partner of Alabama Athletics.

The partnership kicked off with a NASCAR sponsorship of the “Crimson Drive” show by the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

The price tag on the partnership was not disclosed.

