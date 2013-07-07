Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Coke Zero 400 at Daytona – Race Results

Jimmie Johnson is widely known for smashing records and earning milestones, and his performance at the 55th Annual Coke Zero 400 was no different.  Behind the wheel of the No. 48 Lowe’s Dover White Chevrolet SS, Johnson became the first driver to win both NASCAR Sprint Cup Series (NSCS) races at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in the same season, in 31 years.  The last driver to accomplish this feat was Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison, in 1982.

Johnson, the current series point leader, led 94 laps of the161-lap race and extended his lead to a 49-point advantage after 18 races.  This was his fourth victory of 2013 and 64th career NSCS win.

Tony Stewart, No. 14 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Chevrolet SS, who came close to scoring his fifth July win at DIS, posted a solid second place finish.  Stewart moved up six positions in the point standings to 10th with his run.   Richard Childress Racing driver Kevin Harvick, No. 29 Budweiser Folds of Honor Chevrolet SS, retained his fourth place spot in the standings after finishing third overall. It was Harvick’s 11th top-10 finish in 25 races at Daytona International Speedway.

POS Driver Car # MFG
1 Jimmie Johnson 48 Chevrolet
2 Tony Stewart 14 Chevrolet
3 Kevin Harvick 29 Chevrolet
4 Clint Bowyer 15 Toyota
5 Michael Waltrip 55 Toyota
6 Kurt Busch 78 Chevrolet
7 Jamie McMurray 1 Chevrolet
8 Dale Earnhardt Jr 88 Chevrolet
9 Casey Mears 13 Ford
10 Ryan Newman 39 Chevrolet
11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 17 Ford
12 Kyle Busch 18 Toyota
13 J.J. Yeley 36 Chevrolet
14 Danica Patrick 10 Chevrolet
15 David Gilliland 38 Ford
16 Jeff Burton 31 Chevrolet
17 Greg Biffle 16 Ford
18 Travis Kvapil 93 Toyota
19 Terry Labonte 32 Ford
20 Trevor Bayne 21 Ford
21 Brad Keselowski 2 Ford
22 David Ragan 34 Ford
23 Bobby Labonte 47 Toyota
24 Landon Cassill 33 Chevrolet
25 Josh Wise 35 Ford
26 Marcos Ambrose 9 Ford
27 Joe Nemechek 87 Toyota
28 Scott Speed 95 Ford
29 Carl Edwards 99 Ford
30 David Reutimann 83 Toyota
31 Dave Blaney 7 Chevrolet
32 Kasey Kahne 5 Chevrolet
33 Matt Kenseth 20 Toyota
34 Jeff Gordon 24 Chevrolet
35 AJ Allmendinger 51 Chevrolet
36 Denny Hamlin 11 Toyota
37 David Stremme 30 Toyota
38 Aric Almirola 43 Ford
39 Juan Pablo Montoya 42 Chevrolet
40 Joey Logano 22 Ford
41 Martin Truex Jr 56 Toyota
42 Michael McDowell 98 Ford
43 Paul Menard 27 Chevrolet

Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS
Posted by on July 7, 2013. Filed under Breaking News,NASCAR. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

2 Responses to NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Coke Zero 400 at Daytona – Race Results

  1. Pingback: most of football jeu personnel tv news or saga vedio

  2. Pingback: Homepage

Leave a Reply