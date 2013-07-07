NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Coke Zero 400 at Daytona – Race Results

Jimmie Johnson is widely known for smashing records and earning milestones, and his performance at the 55th Annual Coke Zero 400 was no different. Behind the wheel of the No. 48 Lowe’s Dover White Chevrolet SS, Johnson became the first driver to win both NASCAR Sprint Cup Series (NSCS) races at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in the same season, in 31 years. The last driver to accomplish this feat was Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison, in 1982.
Johnson, the current series point leader, led 94 laps of the161-lap race and extended his lead to a 49-point advantage after 18 races. This was his fourth victory of 2013 and 64th career NSCS win.
Tony Stewart, No. 14 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Chevrolet SS, who came close to scoring his fifth July win at DIS, posted a solid second place finish. Stewart moved up six positions in the point standings to 10th with his run. Richard Childress Racing driver Kevin Harvick, No. 29 Budweiser Folds of Honor Chevrolet SS, retained his fourth place spot in the standings after finishing third overall. It was Harvick’s 11th top-10 finish in 25 races at Daytona International Speedway.
|POS
|Driver
|Car #
|MFG
|1
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Chevrolet
|2
|Tony Stewart
|14
|Chevrolet
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|29
|Chevrolet
|4
|Clint Bowyer
|15
|Toyota
|5
|Michael Waltrip
|55
|Toyota
|6
|Kurt Busch
|78
|Chevrolet
|7
|Jamie McMurray
|1
|Chevrolet
|8
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|88
|Chevrolet
|9
|Casey Mears
|13
|Ford
|10
|Ryan Newman
|39
|Chevrolet
|11
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|17
|Ford
|12
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Toyota
|13
|J.J. Yeley
|36
|Chevrolet
|14
|Danica Patrick
|10
|Chevrolet
|15
|David Gilliland
|38
|Ford
|16
|Jeff Burton
|31
|Chevrolet
|17
|Greg Biffle
|16
|Ford
|18
|Travis Kvapil
|93
|Toyota
|19
|Terry Labonte
|32
|Ford
|20
|Trevor Bayne
|21
|Ford
|21
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Ford
|22
|David Ragan
|34
|Ford
|23
|Bobby Labonte
|47
|Toyota
|24
|Landon Cassill
|33
|Chevrolet
|25
|Josh Wise
|35
|Ford
|26
|Marcos Ambrose
|9
|Ford
|27
|Joe Nemechek
|87
|Toyota
|28
|Scott Speed
|95
|Ford
|29
|Carl Edwards
|99
|Ford
|30
|David Reutimann
|83
|Toyota
|31
|Dave Blaney
|7
|Chevrolet
|32
|Kasey Kahne
|5
|Chevrolet
|33
|Matt Kenseth
|20
|Toyota
|34
|Jeff Gordon
|24
|Chevrolet
|35
|AJ Allmendinger
|51
|Chevrolet
|36
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Toyota
|37
|David Stremme
|30
|Toyota
|38
|Aric Almirola
|43
|Ford
|39
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|42
|Chevrolet
|40
|Joey Logano
|22
|Ford
|41
|Martin Truex Jr
|56
|Toyota
|42
|Michael McDowell
|98
|Ford
|43
|Paul Menard
|27
|Chevrolet
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Pingback: most of football jeu personnel tv news or saga vedio
Pingback: Homepage