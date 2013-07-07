NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Coke Zero 400 at Daytona – Race Results

Jimmie Johnson is widely known for smashing records and earning milestones, and his performance at the 55th Annual Coke Zero 400 was no different. Behind the wheel of the No. 48 Lowe’s Dover White Chevrolet SS, Johnson became the first driver to win both NASCAR Sprint Cup Series (NSCS) races at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in the same season, in 31 years. The last driver to accomplish this feat was Hall of Fame driver Bobby Allison, in 1982.

Johnson, the current series point leader, led 94 laps of the161-lap race and extended his lead to a 49-point advantage after 18 races. This was his fourth victory of 2013 and 64th career NSCS win.

Tony Stewart, No. 14 Bass Pro Shops/Ducks Unlimited Chevrolet SS, who came close to scoring his fifth July win at DIS, posted a solid second place finish. Stewart moved up six positions in the point standings to 10th with his run. Richard Childress Racing driver Kevin Harvick, No. 29 Budweiser Folds of Honor Chevrolet SS, retained his fourth place spot in the standings after finishing third overall. It was Harvick’s 11th top-10 finish in 25 races at Daytona International Speedway.

POS Driver Car # MFG 1 Jimmie Johnson 48 Chevrolet 2 Tony Stewart 14 Chevrolet 3 Kevin Harvick 29 Chevrolet 4 Clint Bowyer 15 Toyota 5 Michael Waltrip 55 Toyota 6 Kurt Busch 78 Chevrolet 7 Jamie McMurray 1 Chevrolet 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr 88 Chevrolet 9 Casey Mears 13 Ford 10 Ryan Newman 39 Chevrolet 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 17 Ford 12 Kyle Busch 18 Toyota 13 J.J. Yeley 36 Chevrolet 14 Danica Patrick 10 Chevrolet 15 David Gilliland 38 Ford 16 Jeff Burton 31 Chevrolet 17 Greg Biffle 16 Ford 18 Travis Kvapil 93 Toyota 19 Terry Labonte 32 Ford 20 Trevor Bayne 21 Ford 21 Brad Keselowski 2 Ford 22 David Ragan 34 Ford 23 Bobby Labonte 47 Toyota 24 Landon Cassill 33 Chevrolet 25 Josh Wise 35 Ford 26 Marcos Ambrose 9 Ford 27 Joe Nemechek 87 Toyota 28 Scott Speed 95 Ford 29 Carl Edwards 99 Ford 30 David Reutimann 83 Toyota 31 Dave Blaney 7 Chevrolet 32 Kasey Kahne 5 Chevrolet 33 Matt Kenseth 20 Toyota 34 Jeff Gordon 24 Chevrolet 35 AJ Allmendinger 51 Chevrolet 36 Denny Hamlin 11 Toyota 37 David Stremme 30 Toyota 38 Aric Almirola 43 Ford 39 Juan Pablo Montoya 42 Chevrolet 40 Joey Logano 22 Ford 41 Martin Truex Jr 56 Toyota 42 Michael McDowell 98 Ford 43 Paul Menard 27 Chevrolet