NASCAR Statistical Advance: Analyzing the Bojangles’ Southern 500

Below is a look at some of the top statistical performers at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina going into the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on April 12.

DARLINGTON-SPECIFIC STATISTICS

Greg Biffle (No. 16 3M/ Red Cross Ford)

· Two wins, two top fives, five top 10s; two poles

· Average finish of 13.9

· Average Running Position of 10.3, fifth-best

· Driver Rating of 107.5, third-best

· Series-high 286 Fastest Laps Run

· 452 Green Flag Passes, 10th-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.878 mph, fifth-fastest

· 2,441 Laps in the Top 15 (73.7%), fifth-most

· 291 Quality Passes (passes of cars in the top 15 under green), third-most

Kyle Busch (No. 18 M&M’s Toyota)

· One win, two top fives, five top 10s

· Average finish of 14.4

· Average Running Position of 9.0, third-best

· Driver Rating of 106.2, fifth-best

· 230 Fastest Laps Run, third-most

· 492 Green Flag Passes, fifth-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.996 mph, third-fastest

· 2,790 Laps in the Top 15 (84.3%), second-most

· Series-high 337 Quality Passes

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (No. 88 National Guard Chevrolet)

· Three top fives, eight top 10s

· Average finish of 14.9

· Average Running Position of 12.2, eighth-best

· Driver Rating of 91.4, 10th-best

· 547 Green Flag Passes, second-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.451 mph, 11th-fastest

· 2,277 Laps in the Top 15 (68.8%), eighth-most

· 273 Quality Passes, fifth-most

Carl Edwards (No. 99 Ford EcoBoost Ford)

· Three top fives, seven top 10s

· Average finish of 12.5

· Average Running Position of 12.8, 10th-best

· Driver Rating of 93.4, ninth-best

· 151 Fastest Laps Run, seventh-most

· 480 Green Flag Passes, seventh-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.593 mph, ninth-fastest

· 2,248 Laps in the Top 15 (67.9%), ninth-most

· 279 Quality Passes, fourth-most

Jeff Gordon (No. 24 Drive To End Hunger Chevrolet)

· Seven wins, 19 top fives, 22 top 10s; three poles

· Average finish of 11.5

· Series-best Average Running Position of 8.1

· Series-best Driver Rating of 111.8

· 194 Fastest Laps Run, fifth-most

· Series-best Average Green Flag Speed of 160.130 mph

· Series-high 2,982 Laps in the Top 15 (90.1%)

· 272 Quality Passes, sixth-most

Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota)

· One win, four top fives, seven top 10s

· Average finish of 5.4

· Average Running Position of 8.6, second-best

· Driver Rating of 108.9, second-best

· 182 Fastest Laps Run, sixth-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.977 mph, fourth-fastest

· 2,488 Laps in the Top 15 (84.6%), fourth-most

· 266 Quality Passes, seventh-most

Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 KOBALT Tools Chevrolet)

· Three wins, eight top fives, 11 top 10s

· Average finish of 8.8

· Average Running Position of 9.9, fourth-best

· Driver Rating of 107.5, fourth-best

· 233 Fastest Laps Run, second-most

· 485 Green Flag Passes, sixth-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 160.069 mph, second-fastest

· 2,504 Laps in the Top 15 (75.6%), third-most

· 252 Quality Passes, eighth-most

Kasey Kahne (No. 5 Great Clips Chevrolet)

· Three top fives, four top 10s; four poles

· Average finish of 14.2

· Average Running Position of 10.4, sixth-best

· Driver Rating of 99.1, sixth-best

· 217 Fastest Laps Run, fourth-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.655 mph, eighth-fastest

· 2,318 Laps in the Top 15 (70.0%), seventh-most

Matt Kenseth (No. 20 Home Depot Husky Toyota)

· One win, two top fives, nine top 10s; one pole

· Average finish of 16.7

· Average Running Position of 14.3, 12th-best

· Driver Rating of 90.9, 11th-best

· 113 Fastest Laps Run, ninth-most

· 469 Green Flag Passes, eighth-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.346 mph, 12th-fastest

· 223 Quality Passes, 12th-most

Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet)

· Seven top fives, 10 top 10s; one pole

· Average finish of 12.3

· Average Running Position of 11.6, seventh-best

· Driver Rating of 95.8, seventh-best

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.708 mph, seventh-fastest

· 2,425 Laps in the Top 15 (73.3%), sixth-most

Tony Stewart (No. 14 Mobil 1/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet)

· Four top fives, 11 top 10s

· Average finish of 12.0

· Average Running Position of 13.9, 11th-best

· Driver Rating of 89.6, 12th-best

· 105 Fastest Laps Run, 10th-most

· Series-high 563 Green Flag Passes

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.535 mph, 10th-fastest

· 2,144 Laps in the Top 15 (64.8%), 11th-most

· 300 Quality Passes, second-most

Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Furniture Row Chevrolet)

· One top five, three top 10s

· Average finish of 11.4

· Average Running Position of 12.4, ninth-best

· Driver Rating of 94.8, eighth-best

· 125 Fastest Laps Run, eighth-most

· 510 Green Flag Passes, fourth-most

· Average Green Flag Speed of 159.745 mph, sixth-fastest

· 250 Quality Passes, ninth-most

Darlington Raceway Data

Season Race #: 8 of 36 (04-12-14)

Track Size: 1.366-miles

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 25 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 23 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 6 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 6 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 1,229 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,229 feet

Race Length: 367 laps / 501.3 miles

Top 10 Driver Ratings at Darlington

Jeff Gordon………………………… 111.8

Denny Hamlin………………………. 108.9

Greg Biffle………………………….. 107.5

Jimmie Johnson…………………… 107.5

Kyle Busch…………………………. 106.2

Kasey Kahne………………………… 99.1

Ryan Newman……………………….. 95.8

Martin Truex Jr………………………. 94.8

Carl Edwards………………………… 93.4

Dale Earnhardt Jr…………………… 91.4

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2013 races (nine total) among active drivers at Darlington Raceway.

Qualifying/Race Data

2013 Coors Light pole winner:

Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

181.918 mph, 27.032 secs. 05-10-13

2013 race winner:

Matt Kenseth, Toyota

141.383 mph, (03:32:45), 05-11-13

Track qualifying record:

Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

181.918 mph, 27.032 secs. 05-10-13

Track race record:

Matt Kenseth, Toyota

141.383 mph, (03:32:45), 05-11-13

At Darlington Raceway:

History

· Darlington Raceway was built as a 1.25-mile paved superspeedway in 1949-1950.

· Darlington Raceway hosted the first 500-mile race in NASCAR history and the first on asphalt on Sept. 4, 1950. – won by Johnny Mantz.

· The track was re-measured to 1.375 miles in 1953.

· The track was re-configured to 1.366 miles following the spring race in 1970.

· The track was repaved in 1995.

· The 2005 race was the first Saturday night race at Darlington.

· The track was repaved again prior to the 2008 season.

Notebook

· There have been 110 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races at Darlington Raceway. The 1.366-mile track has hosted the fourth most NASCAR Sprint Cup Series points paying races.

· 702 drivers have competed in at least one NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway; 426 in more than one.

· NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the series in starts at Darlington with 65. Jeff Gordon leads all active drivers with 33 starts; followed by Joe Nemechek with 27.

· Curtis Turner won the inaugural Coors Light pole at Darlington in 1950 with a speed of 82.034 mph.

· 47 drivers have Coors Light poles at Darlington, led by David Pearson with 12. Kasey Kahne leads all active drivers with four.

· Nine drivers have won consecutive Coors Light poles at Darlington. David Pearson holds the record for most consecutive poles at Darlington with five (1975 – 1977).

· Youngest Darlington pole winner: Kurt Busch (09/02/2001 – 23 years, 0 months, 29 days).

· Oldest Darlington pole winner: David Pearson (09/06/1982 – 47 years, 8 months, 15 days).

· 46 different drivers have won at Darlington Raceway, led by David Pearson with 10. Jeff Gordon leads all active drivers with seven.

· Youngest Darlington winner: Kyle Busch (05/10/2008 – 23 years, 0 months, 8 days).

· Oldest Darlington winner: Harry Gant (09/01/1991 – 51 years, 7 months, 22 days).

· Hendrick Motorsports has the most wins at Darlington in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series with 14.

· 11 different manufacturers have won in the NSCS at Darlington; led by Chevrolet with 40 victories; followed byFord with 28.

· 19 of the 110 (17.2%) NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races at Darlington have been won from the Coors Light pole; the most recent was Dale Jarrett in 1997. NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson has won from the pole four times at Darlington – the series’ most.

· The Coors Light pole starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing more winners (19) than any other starting position at Darlington. The outside front row (second-place) has produced the second most wins (17).

· 36 of the 110 (32.7%) NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races at Darlington have been won from the front row: 19 from the pole and 17 from second-place.

· 95 of the 110 (86.3%) NASCAR Sprint Cup races at Darlington have been won from a top-10 starting position.

· Six of the 110 (5.4%) NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races at Darlington have been won from a starting position outside the top 20.

· The deepest in the field that a race winner has started at Darlington was 43rd by Johnny Mantz in 1950 – the inaugural NSCS event.

· Buddy Baker and Richard Petty are tied for theseries most runner-up finishes at Darlington with eight each. Jeff Gordon leads all active drivers in second-place finishes at Darlington with four.

· Richard Petty leads the series in top-five finishes at Darlington with 25. Jeff Gordon leads all active drivers with 19.

· Bill Elliott leads the series in top-10 finishes at Darlington with 35. Jeff Gordon leads all active drivers with 22.

· Jeff Gordon leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in average starting position at Darlington with a 6.758.

· Denny Hamlin leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in average finishing position at Darlington with a 5.375.

· Two active NASCAR Sprint Cup drivers have an average finish in the top 10 at Darlington: Denny Hamlin (5.3) and Jimmie Johnson (8.8).

· 13 drivers in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series have posted consecutive wins at Darlington; Dale Earnhardt (1989-1990)and Jeff Gordon (1995-1996)are tied for theseries lead in consecutive wins at Darlington with three each.

· All six active NASCAR Sprint Cup Series winners at Darlington Raceway participated in at least two or more races before visiting Victory Lane. Among active drivers, Kyle Busch won at Darlington in the fewest previous appearances (three).

· Matt Kenseth competed at Darlington Raceway 19 times before winning last season; the longest span of any the six active NASCAR Sprint Cup Series winners.

· Joe Nemechek leads the series among active drivers with the most NASCAR Sprint Cup Series starts at Darlington without visiting Victory Lane at 27.

· Since the advent of electronic scoring the closest margin of victory in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Darlington Raceway was the (03/16/2003) race won by Ricky Craven with a MOV of 0.002 second – the MOV is tied with the 2011 Talladega race as the closest finishes in the NSCS using electronic scoring.

· There have been three NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races resulting with a green-white-checkered finish at Darlington Raceway: 2005 (367/370), 2011 (367/370) and 2012 (367/368).

· Eight of the 110 races at Darlington Raceway have been shortened due to weather conditions; the most recent was the fall race of 2000.

· Qualifying has been cancelled due to weather conditions in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series at Darlington Raceway five times; most recently was the fall race of 2004.

· Terry Labonte (09/04/1978) made his series debut at Darlington Raceway.

· Ken Schrader (03/29/1987), Kurt Busch (09/02/2001) and Clint Bowyer (05/13/2007) posted their first NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coors Light poles at Darlington.

· Regan Smith (05/07/2011) and Terry Labonte (09/01/1980) posted their first NASCAR Sprint Cup Series wins at Darlington.

· Jeff Gordon leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series in laps led at Darlington with 1,736 laps led in 33 starts.

· Three female drivers have competed at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series:

Driver Starting Position Finishing Position Date Race Name Janet Guthrie 26 16 9/5/1977 Southern 500 Shawna Robinson 42 42 3/17/2002 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 Danica Patrick 38 31 5/12/2012 Bojangles’ Southern 500 Danica Patrick 40 28 5/11/2013 Bojangles’ Southern 500

NASCAR in South Carolina

· There have been 220 NASCAR Sprint Cup races among 10 tracks in South Carolina.

Track Name City NSCS Darlington Raceway Darlington 110 Columbia Speedway Columbia 43 Greenville-Pickens Speedway Greenville 29 Piedmont Interstate Fairgrounds Spartanburg 22 Rambi Race Track Myrtle Beach 9 Coastal Speedway Myrtle Beach 2 Lancaster Speedway Lancaster 2 Gamecock Speedway Sumter 1 Hartsville Speedway Hartsville 1 Newberry Speedway Newberry 1

· 133 drivers in NASCAR national series history have their home state recorded as South Carolina.

· 11 drivers from South Carolina have won at least one race in NASCAR’s three national series; eight have won in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

Driver NSCS NNS NCWTS David Pearson 105 1 0 Cale Yarborough 83 0 0 Rex White 28 0 0 Cotton Owens 9 0 0 Tiny Lund 5 0 0 James Hylton 2 0 0 Johnny Allen 1 0 0 Joe Eubanks 1 0 0 Larry Pearson 0 15 0 Jason Keller 0 10 0 Butch Lindley 0 6 0