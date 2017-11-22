NASCAR streamlines team rosters, shrinks pit crews

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced Wednesday that it would formalize track rosters, as in specifying the number and duties of individuals listed on the rosters, and scale down pit crew personnel from six individuals going over the wall to service cars to five, down from six, across its three national series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Also, in 2018, NASCAR will mandate that the only function of the gas man during a pit stop will be fueling the car.

Popular assumptions have teams eliminating one of the tire carrier positions to comply with the five-man limit.

Personnel on team rosters will be divided into three categories — organizational, road crew and pit crew — and the number of personnel in each category will be limited. Those limits will vary by category, size of race team (one, two, three or four car) and series.

The organizational category includes such positions as competition director, team manager, technical director, IT specialist, etc. The road crew category includes positions such as crew chief, car chief, mechanic, engineer. spotter. etc. Additional personnel will be allowed for select races. The rosters will be made public prior to each race weekend.

Also, rostered crew members’ duties will be identified by letters or numbers on their uniforms and armbands.

