NASCAR teams need to take responsibility for inspection issues

Inspection was a problem for many Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams on Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The issue was splitters, even though teams were, reportedly, informed by NASCAR earlier in the week that a focus of initial inspection at Dover would be splitters. Still, only 10 cars were through inspection and able to get on track within the first 10 minutes of Friday’s 50-minute practice session, ahead of Sunday’s AAA Drive for Autism 400. By 30 minutes in, only 24 cars had made it onto the track.

“Well there seems to be — you know; communication is so big,” Jamie McMurray said of Friday’s inspection debacle. “I feel like if they would have shared with the teams exactly how they were going to inspect, there would not have been any problem at all, and clearly, the Penske and RCR (Richard Childress Racing) cars — it looked like knew exactly how they were going to inspect the cars, because all of their cars rolled right through, and no one else did. It was a really easy fix. They brought out, not even a template, but just a straight edge this week, and they were checking the splitter different than they have in the past.”

First of all, I’m hearing teams were previously notified of this weekend’s focus on splitters, as I mentioned above. Maybe McMurray was unaware of that notification. I’ll give him that. But I still have an issue with his assertion that the difficulty getting through inspection was the result of miscommunication from NASCAR.

A change wasn’t made to the required specifications of the splitter. NASCAR just looked at them a little more closely at Dover on Friday. So, if a splitter was in spec to begin with, shouldn’t it have skated right through inspection? I think so. Isn’t expecting NASCAR to tell teams exactly what will be looked at and what won’t be, as McMurray suggested, basically telling teams what they need to keep within spec and what they can sneak through inspection?

How about just presenting a car that’s legal? Problem solved. McMurray suggested that the Team Penske and Richard Childress Racing entries seemed to know how NASCAR was going to inspect the cars this weekend, because they got through inspection without snags. Maybe they just presented cars that were within spec. Ever think of that?

This isn’t the first race weekend during which NASCAR has caught flack for multiple teams having problems getting through inspection, and it probably won’t be the last. Maybe one of these days, the teams, themselves, will start accepting blame. Maybe I’m dreaming. I don’t know.

Frankly, I’m getting tired of teams trying to shift blame to NASCAR for inspection failures. Legal cars pass inspection; illegal ones don’t, or at least shouldn’t, so just present a legal car. Remember, when you point a finger in one direction, the others are pointing right back at you.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).