NASCAR Tracks open campgrounds to hurricane evacuees

By AMANDA VINCENT

Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, all Speedway Motorsports Inc. tracks which host NASCAR national series races, recently opened some of their campgrounds to Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

Atlanta provided free dry RV and tent camping opportunities in its Legends Campground and camp sites with water, power and sewer in its Premier Campground for a charge of $20/night. The track also opened its Rinnai Shower Station bath house for free access to showers and restrooms.

“Our facility is uniquely suited for just this type of situation, and making space available for people seeking refuge from hurricanes and other natural disasters is simply the right thing to do,” Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. “Our staff is maintaining an open line of communication with local emergency management officials to keep track of Dorian’s projected path. We encourage anyone who chooses to stay at the Speedway to continue watching the storm’s forecasted movement and have a plan of action should Dorian come this way.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Motor Speedway opened its Rock City Campground, along with bathhouse facilities, free of charge. Bristol Motor Speedway opened its Medallion Campground.

Hurricane Dorian isn’t the first hurricane for which tracks hosting NASCAR races have made campground facilities available to evacuees, either free of charge or for small fees. AMS, BMS and CMS all opened facilities to Hurricane Florence evacuees last year. Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, an International Speedway Corporation property, also made some of its camping facilities available to Florence evacuees in 2018.

