NASCAR Cup: traction compound on menu next three weekends

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 02: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota, crosses the finish line to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 02, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Kentucky Speedway race weekend that will culminate in Saturday night’s running of the Quaker State 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be the first of three-consecutive race weekends featuring the Cup Series in which the hosting track’s surface will be treated with a traction compound. The Cup Series will race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 21 and Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on July 28.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve racing across all tracks and series,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said.

Pocono Raceway officials announced Wednesday the addition of the PJ1 traction compound in all three turns of its track ahead of its upcoming NASCAR weekend. The decision to use the compound is a result of drivers complaining of difficulty passing when the Cup Series last raced at Pocono on June 1.

“I was along lines with everybody else, it could have been better,” Pocono Raceway CEO Nick Igdalsky said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “So that’s why we’re doing it. If I thought it was the best race Pocono has to offer, we wouldn’t be putting anything on track. But obviously we have some room for improvement with the current package.”

Drivers have complained of passing difficulty after several races this season as a result of NASCAR’s new aerodynamic rules package.

“I think we got to the point where coming out of the June race and knowing NASCAR was going to hold to this package for the rest of this season, we knew we had a few things at our disposal,” Igdalsky said.

At Pocono, the traction compound will be applied in the third lane of turns one and three and the second lane of turn two.

The Tire Dragon also will be used at Pocono, as it was used to prepare Kentucky Speedway for its race weekend. The Tire Dragon is a contraption that drags Goodyear racing tires along the racing surface of a race track to apply rubber to the track in a similar manner as the addition of rubber to the racing surface during a race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).