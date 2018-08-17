NASCAR Truck: 2018 playoff field set

By AMANDA VINCENT

Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway closed the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Johnny Sauter celebrated in victory lane, not only his series-leading fifth win of the season and first of his career at Bristol, but also his status as Truck Series regular-season champion. Also, the eight-driver playoff lineup was solidified.

“What a way to cap off the regular season with a win,” Sauter said.

Sauter, Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and Ben Rhodes headed into the race only needing to start to secure their playoff berths. Also, Grant Enfinger secured a spot on points upon the green flag. With Sauter repeating as winner, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton held their positions as the final two entrants on points.

Moffitt was the only playoff driver to not finish in the top-10 at Bristol. He was 18th. Friesen, meanwhile, finished second to Sauter.

The seven-race playoff series will get underway Aug. 26 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. Sauter will head into the playoffs as points leader by virtue of his 42 playoff points earned throughout the regular season, including 15 bonus points as the regular-season champ. Moffitt will be second, as he brings with him 27 playoff points. Gragson is third with 22 playoff points. They are the only three drivers to accumulate over 20 playoff points during the regular season.

Below, are the points standings for the eight playoff drivers and their positions in the standings heading into next weekend’s race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park:

1. Johnny Sauter, 2042

2. Brett Moffitt, 2027

3. Noah Gragson, 2022

4. Ben Rhodes, 2014

5. Stewart Friesen, 2012

6. Grant Enfinger, 2011

7. Justin Haley, 2009

8. Matt Crafton, 2003

