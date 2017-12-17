NASCAR Truck: 2018 race start times determined

By AMANDA VINCENT

Last week, NASCAR released a more detailed version of the 2018 scheduled for the Camping World Truck Series, complete with race start times and the television network on which each race will appear live. As in previous recent years, the bulk of the series races will air live on FOX Sports 1. The Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway race in October, though, will be shown on FOX.

Here’s a look at the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, complete with race start times (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

DATE — TRACK — TV — TIME (ET)

Feb. 16 — Daytona International Speedway — FS1 — 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 24 — Atlanta Motor Speedway — FS1 — 4:30 p.m.

March 2 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway — FS1 — 9 p.m.

March 24 — Martinsville Speedway — FS1 — 2 p.m.

May 4 — Dover International Speedway — FS1 — 5 p.m.

May 11 — Kansas Speedway — FS1 — 8:30 p.m.

May 18 — Charlotte Motor Speedway — FS1 — 8:30 p.m.

June 8 — Texas Motor Speedway — FS1 — 9 p.m.

June 16 — Iowa Speedway — FS1 — 7 p.m.

June 23 — Gateway Motorsports Part — FS1 — 8:30 p.m.

June 29 — Chicagoland Speedway — FS1 — 9 p.m.

July 12 — Kentucky Speedway — FS1 — 7:30 p.m.

July 18 — Eldora Speedway — FS! — 9 p.m.

July 28 — Pocono Raceway — FS1 — 1 p.m.

Aug. 11 — Michigan International Speedway — FS1 — 1 p.m.

Aug. 15 — Bristol Motor Speedway — FS1 — 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 — Canadian Tire Motorsport Park — FS1 — 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 — Las Vegas Motorsport — FS1 — 9 p.m.

Oct. 13 — Talladega Superspeedway — FOX — 1 p.m.

Oct. 27 — Martinsville Speedway — FS1 — 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 — Texas Motor Speedway — FS1 — 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 — Phoenix International Raceway — FS1 — 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 — Homestead-Miami Speedway — FS1 — 8 p.m.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

To make your NASCAR-related travel arrangements for 2018 click on the “Buy Race Tickets” and “Find a Hotel Near the Track” tabs at the top of the page.