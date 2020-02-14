NASCAR Truck: Affarano Motorsports truck slides into ditch en route to Daytona

Photo courtesy of Mike Affarano via Facebook

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 03 Affarano Motorsports team in the NASCARl Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series had difficulty getting to Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway ahead of Friday night’s season-opener, as the transporter carrying the team’s truck slid off the road and into a ditch because of snowy conditions.

“Well, this isn’t a good night,” team owner Mike Affarano posted of Facebook on Wednesday. “Heading to Daytona, truck and trailer off in the ditch in the snow. Lovely.”

After a $350 tow bill to get the transporter out of the ditch, the team arrived at Daytona. According to a report from TobyChristie.com, there were no injuries, and the only damage sustained was slight damage to some lights on the transporter.

Tim Viens is slated to drive the truck at Daytona. He is one of 41 drivers on the entry list; only 32 trucks will make the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow at 7:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on FS1.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).