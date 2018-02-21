NASCAR Truck: Akinori Ogata reunites with MB Motorsports for Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Japanese racer Akinori Ogata will compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as driver of the No. 63 MB Motorsports Chevrolet. Ogata announced the deal via his Akinori Ogata Racing page on Facebook on Tuesday.

“I will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Ogata posted. “I’m so glad that #Nisshinbo Automotive Manufacturing Inc. and SEAVAC – USA, LLC also returned to my #63 MB Motorsports Silverado.”

Ogata has made six-career Truck Series starts, including last year’s race at Atlanta. Four of Ogata’s six starts, to date, came from behind the wheel of the No. 63 MB Motorsports entry with a best finish of 18th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in 2015, his first start with MB Motorsports and his second-career start in the series.

Rick Ren will be Ogata’s crew chief.

Ogata has has 12-career starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East with a best finish of 15th at Gresham Motorsports Park in Jefferson, Ga., in 2012.

