NASCAR Truck: Alex Bowman gets ride for Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman, the driver who turned heads in the second half of the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season as a substitute driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been called upon to drive GMS Racing’s No. 24 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Active Pest Control 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Pumped up to be in a @NASCAR_Trucks with @GMSRacingLLC this weekend. Always good to have @TeamHendrick horsepower under the hood!” Bowman ( @AlexBRacing ) tweeted.

GMS Racing enlisted Bowman to drive its truck because one of its drivers, Justin Haley, doesn’t meet NASCAR’s minimum age requirement of 18 to race on mile-and-a-half tracks. At the age of 17, Haley will be able to run the next race on the schedule at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. By the time the Truck Series races again on a larger track, May 12 at Kansas Speedway, Haley will be 18, as his birthday is April 28. Haley is expected to race the No. 24 for the remainder of 2017.

The Atlanta race will be Bowman’s second-career Camping World Truck Series race. He drove a No. 00 entry for JR Motorsports in 2015 at Michigan International Speedway, finishing 11th.

The Truck Series race at Atlanta will be Bowman’s first official race of 2017 in a NASCAR national series. He did drive Earnhardt’s No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series a couple of weeks ago, though, finishing third out of 17 drivers.

