NASCAR Truck: Alex Tagliani joins Kyle Busch Motorsports for Canadian Tire Motorsport Park race

BOWMANVILLE, ON – AUGUST 29: Alex Tagliani, driver of the #29 Cooper Standard Ford, sits in his truck at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on August 29, 2015 in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports has snagged Alex Tagliani to drive its No. 51 Toyota entry in Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

“It’s a real honor to represent KBM by driving the 51 truck,” Tagliani said. “I really appreciate Kyle and the entire team’s trust in giving me the opportunity to try to win. Carrying three Canadian companies to support the initiative at CTMP is really special. CanTorque showcasing their new tools made in Canada, driving a KBM truck equipped with a Spectra Premium Radiator and having lucky fans living a special behind-the-scenes experience feels really unique.”

The No. 51 truck has won six of the first 17 races of the 2019 season, five with owner Kyle Busch behind the wheel and the other with former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle in the truck.

Tagliani has four-career Truck Series starts, all coming at CTMP. Two of those finishes resulted in top-10 finishs — a fifth in 2015 and a 10th last year. He also won two poles. Tagliani also has eight-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, resulting in four top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

Tagliani competes full-time in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. He is fourth in the championship standings with a win, five top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in the first nine races of the 2019 season. He has 80-career starts in the Pinty’s Series, resulting in nine wins.

