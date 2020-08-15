NASCAR Truck: Alex Tagliani returns to KBM for Daytona road course

BOWMANVILLE,ON – AUGUST 24: Alex Tagliani #51 driving the CanTORQUE/Spectra Premium/Rona Toyota practices during the Chevrolet Silverado 250 Gander Nascar Outdoor Truck Series event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on August 24, 2019 in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images).

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Busch Motorsports will, once again, utilize the road-course expertise of former open-wheel and sports car racer Alex Tagliani for Sunday’s Sunoco 159 on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course. He’ll start the No. 51 KBM Toyota from the 21st position.

Tagliani has made five-career Truck Series starts since 2014, all at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada, the most recent of those, in 2019, from behind the wheel of the No. 51 KBM entry. he finished second in his only race with the Kyle Busch-owned team. He has one other top-five in Truck Series competition — a fifth with Brad Keselowski Racing in 2015.

“We finished second last year with the No. 51 Tundra at Mosport (CTMP), and now, Kyle and everyone at KBM has provided me with an amazing opportunity to go to the road course at Daytona and try to finish one position better and add another banner to the rafters in their shop,” Tagliani said.

Sunday’s race will be the first for the Truck Series on the Daytona road course.

“There are a lot of guys in the Truck Series that have been able to make a lot of laps around Mosport the last few years, which is a challenging road course, so the laps they’ve made there in practice and the race are going to pay dividends at a track like Daytona, and it’s not going to be a walk in the park,” Tagliani said. “I love the track and it’s going to be a good battle and exciting for the fans in attendance and watching on television.”

Tagliani also contested eight NASCAR Xfinity Series races between 2009 and 2016, resulting in four top-fives and five top-10 finishes. All but one of his NASCAR national-series experience races have come on road courses. His lone oval race came at Phoenix Raceway in 2009.

