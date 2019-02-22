NASCAR Truck: AM Racing returns for 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Austin Wayne Self, driver of the #22 DontMessWithTexas/AMTechSolutions Chev, practices for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

AM Racing has returned as its own team in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series for 2019 after a 2018 season in which the team was run in conjunction with Niece Motorsports. Austin Wayne Self, son of AM Racing owner Tim Self, returns to drive the No. 22 Chevrolet for his family’s team.

Self has 64-career starts as a Truck Series driver, including the 2019 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 15, resulting in one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

“We are very optimistic about the upcoming season,” Tim Self said. “We feel very confident in the direction of the race team and look forward to producing results on the track that will justify our restructuring and give our marketing partners the exposure and satisfaction they are looking for.”

The re-formed team is racing under a technical alliance with GMS Racing, from which it has purchased race trucks. Niece Motorsports also has an alliance with GMS.

Eddie Troconis is AM Racing’s newest crew chief. Troconis comes to the team from ThorSport Racing, where he was crew chief for Ben Rhodes the last two seasons. Troconis was a crew chief at ThorSport for three seasons, also working with Cameron Hayley there in 2016. He has two wins, both win Rhodes, in 81 races as a Truck Series crew chief.

“I can’t wait to work with Eddie and the guys on our AM Racing team,” Austin Wayne Self said. “I feel like with my experience and the leadership that Eddie brings to the table, we should find ourselves near the front a lot more in 2019.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).