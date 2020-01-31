NASCAR Truck: Angela Ruch goes full-time in 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Angela Ruch poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Angela Ruch will compete full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020 as driver of the No. 00 Reaume Brothers Racing entry, the race race announced Wednesday. It will mark Ruch’s first full-time season in any of NASCAR’s national divisions.

“Ever since I was a young girl, being in NASCAR was always a dream of mine,” Ruch said. “To be here today, competing in a series that has some of the greatest drivers in the world, is incredible and humbling.”

Ruch has 11-career starts in the Truck Series, 10 of those coming last season NEMCO Motorsports and Niece Motorsports. She has one-career top-10 in the series — an eighth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last February for NEMCO. Ruch also has 14-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2011 and 2018, resulting in a best finish of 25th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in 2011.

