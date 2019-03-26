NASCAR Truck: Angela Ruch joins Niece Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Angela Ruch poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Angela Ruch will drive the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet for 12 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series races throughout the remainder of the 2019 Truck Series season, the driver and race team announced March 23 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Ruch will make her debut with Niece Motorsports on March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway. The remainder of her schedules include the May 10 races at Kansas Speedway, the May 17 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway, June 28 at Chicagoland Speedway, July 11 at Kentucky Speedway, July 27 at Pocono Raceway, Aug. 10 at Michigan International Speedway, Aug. 25 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Sept. 13 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Oct. 12 at Talladega Superspeedway and Nov. 15 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angela Ruch into the Niece Motorsports family,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “Angela’s had a strong start to the 2019 season, and we look forward to continuing that, starting in Texas. The team is excited to work with Angela and see what we can all accomplish together this year.”

Timothy Peters drove the No. 44 in the first three races of the season at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Las Vegas. Reid Wilson drove the truck at Matinsville. Nineteen races remain in the 23-race 2019 season.

Ruch already has three-career starts, two coming in the first four races of this season in the No. 8 NEMCO Motorsports Chevrolet. She made her series debut in 2010 at Martinsville. Her best career finish, so far, was an eighth in the 2019 season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Ruch also made 14 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2011 and 2018, resulting in a best finish of 25th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in 2011.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).