NASCAR Truck: Angela Ruch returns at Kentucky Speedway

Rendering of Angela Ruch’s NASCAR vehicle to #BackTheBlue for @WoundedBlue

By AMANDA VINCENT

After missing the most recent NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., because of a sponsorship issue, Angela Ruch will be back behind the wheel of the No. 00 Reaume Racing entry for Saturday’s Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. She’ll have backing from The Wounded Blue, an organization that assists police officers injured in the line of duty, and her truck will carry a #BackkTheBlue paint scheme for the Kentucky race.

“Everywhere you turn today, good, hardworking police officers are under attack,” Ruch said. “We want to show law enforcement officers that we’ve got their backs.”

The Pocono race was the only race Ruch has missed, so far, this season. In the other five races, she has has best finishes of 24th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and her most recent race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Saturday’s race will be her first Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway, but she competed at the track in the ARCA Menards Series in 2008 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2017.

Ruch will start 23rd in Saturday’s race at Kentucky.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225:

