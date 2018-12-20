NASCAR Truck: Anthony Alfredo joins DGR-Crosley for part-time opportunity

Photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Anthony Alfredo will compete part-time in the NASCAR Camping World-turned-Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2019 as a driver for DGR-Crosley. He’ll make his series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the second race of the season, Feb. 23. The remainder of Alfredo’s Truck Series schedule will be announced at a later date.

“Going to DGR-Crosley next season is a huge opportunity for me,” Alfredo said. “To be able to work with David (Gilliland), who’s not only the owner but also someone who has a lot of racing experience, is going to be very beneficial. They have a great group of hardworking, knowledgeable people in their shop which is going to make the transition to Trucks a lot smoother for me. They’ve had a lot of success at every level they’ve competed in, and it’s a dream come true to be able to race for them at the national level. Making it to the Cup Series is the end goal, and I feel like I’m one step closer to where I want to be. I can’t thank everyone who has made this possible and supported me throughout my career enough, especially my family and sponsors who continually believe in me.”

Alfredo, a members of the NASCAR Next program, ran the entire K&N Pro Series East schedule in 2018. His 14 starts resulted in a win at South Boston (Va.) Speedway, four top-fives and nine top-10 finishes. He also competed in two ARCA Racing Series events last season, posting a best finish of seventh at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill.

“I’m excited to have Anthony on board next season,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “I watched him all year in the K&N Series, and he did a great job. He’s a talented racer and has shown that he has the drive to keep getting better. He’s a great fit for our program at DGR-Crosley and going to do a very good job for us next season in the Truck Series.”

