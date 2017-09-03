NASCAR Truck: Austin Cindric pulls off bump-and-run for first win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric claimed his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win and the first of 2017 for Ford, 15 races into the season, Sunday in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. He became the sixth different winner among series championship-eligible drivers this season, clinching a spot in the eight-driver playoffs with one race remaining in the regular season.

Cindric has more road-course experience that some of his fellow-competitors, but the took the lead from Kaz Grala on the final lap with a “bump-and-run” move more familiar in short-track racing.

“I got to acknowledge what I did to Kaz in turn five,” Cindric said. “Everyone’s seen this race many years past, and everybody knows it’s going to come down to contact [if] the second guy is close to the first. I raced with Kaz growing up; he drove my [Bandolero]. It was the first car he ever drove. I know his family. I know they’re not going to be overly excited about it. But he already had a win, so I didn’t feel too bad about doing something to make it happen.”

Grala also got passed by Noah Gragson on the final lap, winding up third.

“He just got to us and ran us over,” Grala said. “I don’t think he even braked for turn five. Honestly, I know he’s a great road-course racer, and I had a lot of respect for that. I lost some right there. I wouldn’t race someone like that, especially with as much as he had on the line. That was too dirty to me. I can’t get behind that at all.”

Cindric, Grala and John Hunter Nemechek ran a single pit stop strategy, splitting the 64-lap race in half with their single stop under green. Cindric started on the pole and led the first 31 laps, including winning stage one at lap 20, before giving up the lead to pit on lap 32.

Cindric and Nemechek didn’t have flawless pit stops, though, as Cindric left his pit stall with the gas can still attached to his truck and Nemechek was nabbed speeding. Ryan Truex inherited the lead and Parker Kligerman also led laps before Grala moved into the lead early in the third stage.

From there, Grala led until the final lap.

Nemechek and Cindric got back inside the top-10 early in the final stage. They got back inside the top-five several laps later, but Nemechek’s day went south, again, when he spun, hit a wall and got stuck in the mud with about five laps remaining. Meanwhile, Cindric moved into second and closed on Grala.

Justin Haley and Truex rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Johnny Sauter, Chase Briscoe, Kligerman, Austin Wayne Self and Ben Rhodes.

