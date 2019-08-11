NASCAR Truck: Austin Hill closes regular season with Michigan win

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 10: Austin Hill, driver of the #16 Hino/AISIN Group Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway on August 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill bookended the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular season with trips to victory lane, following his first-career win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February with a second-career win Saturday in the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“It’s huge. We have had a struggle these last few races,” Hill said of his latest win. “We just keep having issues and just can’t finish these races. These guys just worked their tails off, day and night, just trying to put these trucks together. This is actually a brand-new truck. First time it had seen the race track was yesterday. When we unloaded, we had to work out some bugs. We got it driving really good. I was really happy with the speed of it. Man, this race was crazy. I had to come from the back a few times. I had a speeding penalty one time, and I kind of thought our race was done, buy man, we came back through the field. This Toyota Tundra was really good today. I need to thank Hino, AISIN for coming on board, TRD, just everyone that makes it happen.”

Sheldon Creed finished second, Tyler Dippel posted a career-best finish of third, Brett Moffitt was fourth, and Austin Wayne Self rounded out the top-five. Dippel’s third-place showing was his first-career top-five race finish.

Hill’s second win of the season also secured Matt Crafton’s advancement into the eight-driver, seven-race playoffs. Meanwhile, Grant Enfinger locked up the regular-season championship with a seventh-place race finish at MIS. With the 2019 regular season in the books, playoff drivers include Enfinger, Moffitt, Ross Chastain, Hill, Johnny Sauter, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum and Crafton

Hill took the lead on lap 78 and led most of the remaining laps of Sunday’s race that was scheduled for 100 laps but was extended to 105 laps by an eighth caution that led to an overtime restart.

“Man, I definitely did not want to do a green-white-checkered,” Hill said. “I was cutting it kind of close on fuel. I got a really good push out back by the 18 (Harrison Burton) that kind of propelled us and cleared us out front. I just had to start throwing blocks. Luckily, they started racing two and three-wide out the back. They gave us a gap out front, and we were able to keep that gap. I thought the 2 (Creed) was going to have a shot at it going into three. He had a really big run, but I was able to protect the bottom. Our Toyota Tundra was really fast today.”

Chastain and Moffitt were stage winners at lap 20 and lap 40. Chastain started on the pole and led the entire opening stage. He was involved in a multi-truck pit-road incident between the two stages, though, and his truck sustained significant enough damage that he was off the pace on the restart that followed and he retired from the race.

Ben Rhodes led laps early in the second stage, but after Enfinger and Moffitt stayed out during a lap-33 caution, Moffitt took the lead on lap 38 for an eventual stage win.

Rhodes retook the lead early in the final stage after a fuel-only stop during the caution after the end of stage two. He and Creed traded the lead back and forth for several laps before Moffitt inherited the top spot by staying out during a lap-57 caution.

Todd Gilliland, Rhodes and Harrison Burton all led laps before Hill took his final lead of the race.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Bayley Currey, Enfinger, Friesen, Ray Ciccarelli and Crafton.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway:

