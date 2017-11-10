NASCAR Truck: Austin Hill gets full-time ride for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill will drive the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, according to an announcement from the race team Friday. Chad Kendrick will be his crew chief.

“It’s really a dream come true to be able to compete full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season, and that wouldn’t be possible without the support of Tyler Young and Young’s Motorsports,” Hill said.

Hill has run a partial schedule in the Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports in 2017. In 11 races for the team this year, Hill has one top-10 finish, a 10th at Kentucky Speedway.

Next season will be Hill’s first full season of Truck Series competition, but he has 27-career starts in the series, dating back to 2014. He has two-career top-10s, with the first coming at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last year.

“Austin brings a lot to the table with his ability behind the wheel but also a flawless work ethic and the determination and desire to improve with each given race,” team owner Tyler Young said.

Hill also made 38 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East between 2012 and 2015, winning five times and posting 13 top-fives and 24 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily)