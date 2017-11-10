Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS

NASCAR Truck: Austin Hill gets full-time ride for 2018

Austin Hill (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR).

Austin Hill (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR).

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill will drive the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, according to an announcement from the race team Friday. Chad Kendrick will be his crew chief.

“It’s really a dream come true to be able to compete full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series next season, and that wouldn’t be possible without the support of Tyler Young and Young’s Motorsports,” Hill said.

Hill has run a partial schedule in the Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports in 2017. In 11 races for the team this year, Hill has one top-10 finish, a 10th at Kentucky Speedway.

Next season will be Hill’s first full season of Truck Series competition, but he has 27-career starts in the series, dating back to 2014. He has two-career top-10s, with the first coming at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last year.

“Austin brings a lot to the table with his ability behind the wheel but also a flawless work ethic and the determination and desire to improve with each given race,” team owner Tyler Young said.

Hill also made 38 starts in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East between 2012 and 2015, winning five times and posting 13 top-fives and 24 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily)

Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS
Posted by on November 10, 2017. Filed under Breaking News,Featured,NASCAR,NASCAR Camping World Truck. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply