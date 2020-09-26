NASCAR Truck: Austin Hill wins at Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 25: Austin Hill, driver of the #16 Weins Canada Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Hill took the lead from Sheldon Creed on a lap-96 restart and led the remaining 39 laps of the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night on his way to his second win of the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. The win in the second race of the 2020 playoffs was Hill’s second-consecutive win o the World of Westgate 200 and clinched his advancement to the second round of the playoffs with one race remaining in round one.

“I was probably looking in my mirror more than I was looking out front,” Hill said. “I knew he was better than we were. I knew that I was going to have to protect, and that’s the first time I’ve rode the wall all the way around this place, so it was almost a little intimidating for the first three or four laps when I moved up, but I knew as I disturbed his air that it would keep him behind me. He would have to change his lane. When he went to the bottom and he made a little bit of time, I thought he might be able to get me, because my truck was so tight at the end that there was no way I could go to the bottom. That was a heck of a battle between me and him. I hope all the fans enjoyed it. I wish you were here. We have some really special guests on the truck today. I’ve got Tori (Costa) and Miss Cindy (Adkins). Miss Cindy, we’re really thinking about her; she’s fighting cancer right now. Tori is Scott’s (Zipadelli, crew chief) daughter, and she passed away a few years ago. Thinking about her. I know this means a lot to Scott; this is a tough time for him, so just excited to get the job done for him. Thinking about my father-in-law right now; he’s really fighting a lot of adversity and been in and out of the hospital. A lot going on with family and it’s nice to get a victory.”

Creed took runner-up honors after leading a race-high 89 laps of the 134-lap race. His dominance Friday night included stage wins on laps 30 and 60.

Tanner Gray finished third, Stewart Friesen was fourth, and Chandler Smith finished fifth.

Creed took the lead from pole sitter Brett Moffitt on lap two, and before Hill took his race-winning lead, the only other driver to lead a lap was Christian Eckes. Eckes led five laps after taking the lead on a lap-68 restart.

The yellow flag waved five times including the two planned cautions at the end of each of the two 30-lap stages and a competition caution on lap 10. The yellow flag waved only twice for on-track incidents — on lap 83 because of a Ben Rhodes spin after contact with Friesen ande when Jordan Anderson stalled on the race track on lap 90.

Grant Enfinger finished sixth, Zane Smith was seventh, Eckes eighth, Matt Crafton ninth, and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).