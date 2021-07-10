NASCAR Truck: Austin Hill wins extended Knoxville race

KNOXVILLE, IOWA – JULY 09: Austin Hill, driver of the #16 Toyota Mobility Parts/Tochigi/Fukishima Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at Knoxville Raceway on July 09, 2021 in Knoxville, Iowa. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Austin Hill became the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race winner on the dirt at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on Friday night when he took the checkered flag in the Corn Belt 150, 29 laps after the scheduled 150-lap distance. The win was Hill’s first of the 2021 season but the seventh of his career.



“I don’t know. Kind of thought we were out of it there on that restart when I was on the outside of the 38 (Todd Gilliland), and I fell back to like 20th, and I didn’t think we were going to make it back up,” Hill said. “Track position was huge, and it was really hard to get around people. You had to kind of rough them up to get around them. I just kept my head down. This team and everybody at HRE (Hattori Racing Enterprises), they never quit, and that’s the thing I love about this group. We don’t stop, we don’t quit, even when we think we’re down and out; we just keep coming back. If you would have told me that we would win a dirt race this year, I would have told you that you were lying. I can’t thank everybody at Toyota enough – Tochigi, Toyota Mobility Parts, Fukishima and everyone else for being on this truck. Jack Irving (TRD) and Tyler Gibbs (TRD) and everyone for helping me to get to where I’m at. My parents, my family – this is awesome.”

NASCAR officials determined that Hill had taken the lead from Chandler Smith just before the 14th and final caution that led to a fourth overtime restart. As trucks wrecked on the final two laps, Hill took the win on lap 179.



Smith was relegated to second after leading most of the race after staying out upon the completion of stage two at lap 90. For most of the remaining restarts, Carson Hocevar was second to Smith. Hocevar would take a quick lead on three of those restarts before Smith would get back by to retake the top spot.



“First of all, just have to thank Danny (Stockman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 18 JBL Toyota Tundra team. They worked their tails off on this thing and we got it really good in practice. We fell back there in the race and I couldn’t run the top, but we were able to make it work on the bottom. We needed track position, but we were able to lead a bunch of laps. I don’t think the call was right (at the end with regard to lineup) that they (NASCAR) made to be honest, but it is what it is and that’s part of it.”

By the end of the race, Hocevar was outside the top-10.



Grant Enfinger, Todd Gilliland and pole sittee Derek Kraus rounded out the top-five.



Kraus claimed stage wins on laps 40 and 90, even though Gilliland led 61 of the first 90 laps. Kraus led the first two laps of the race, and Johnny Sauter and Hocevar led laps before Gilliland took his first lead on lap 22.



Both the first two stages ended under caution, with Kraus taking the lead from Gilliland just before the yellow flag each time.



Matt Crafton finished sixth, Ben Rhodes was seventh, Brian Brown eighth, Tate Fogleman ninth, and Danny Bohn was 10th.