NASCAR Truck: Austin Hill wins shortened race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Austin Hill, driver of the #16 United Rentals Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 176 at Watkins Glen International on August 07, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Austin Hill was up front when the United Rentals 186 was shortened by 11 laps because of lightning Saturday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. As a result, Hill claimed his second win of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in race 15, or the final race of the regular season.



“It was nervewracking, that’s for sure,” Hill said. “I didn’t know if we were going to go back green or not, but it feels so good to win on a road course. I’ve been wanting to win on a road course for a really long time. Even back in the K&N days, I felt like I would get around the road course fairly decent, and finally, we had a race that does everything we needed to do. I was really biting my nails, there, and then, when that rain came and I didn’t know what was going to happen with the lightning and all that. Everybody at United Rentals and HRE (Hattori Racing Enterprises), they gave me a really good piece today, and we were able to go out there and get it done. Really cool, really special to get a win at Watkins Glen. First time back in 20 years or so, it’s really special.”

John Hunter Nemechek finished second, Sheldon Creed was third, Todd Gilliland fourth, and Parker Kligerman was fifth.



“Possibly, it’s hard to say with the high downforce package that we have on these trucks; dirty air is really bad,” Nemechek said, speculating whether or not he could’ve beaten Hill had the race gone the full 72-lap distance. “You get super aero-tight behind other trucks and it kind of gives you a disadvantage being the second guy, compared to being in clean air. Overall, we had a really fast Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra today. I feel like Austin had the dominant truck all day. I do feel like we were better in certain spots, and he was better in other spots on the race track. Who knows what would have happened? He could have made a mistake. I could have made a mistake. It’s part of racing. I felt like if he would have slipped a little bit or if I could have gotten side-by-side with him, I feel like we probably could have made the pass and possibly drove off. I don’t know how fast, but I felt like we were playing cat and mouse with trading back who was faster on certain laps.”

Seven drivers — Hill, Nemechek, Creed, Gilliland, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith and Matt Crafton — already had playoff berths clinched heading into Saturday’s race. The final three of the 10 playoff slots were claimed by Carson Hocevar, Chandler Smith at the Glen. Hocevar was the highest finisher of the three drivers in 10th.



Smith took the checkered flag in 18th but was relegated to last when his truck failed to meet height requirements in post-race inspection. Friesen finished 20th.



Hill led 35 of the 61 completed laps, including a stage-two win on lap 45. He also started the race on the pole, but lost the lead to Gilliland on lap five.



Gilliland was the only other driver to lead more than four laps. After taking the lead from Hill, he led 18 laps, including the remaining laps in the opening 20-lap stage.



After Jack Wood, Hocevar and Zane Smith led early in the second stage, Hill retook the lead on lap 29 and ran up front most of the remainder of the race.

Other top-10 finishers included Zane Smith in sixth, Tyler Ankrum in seventh, Paul Menard in eighth and Sam Mayer in ninth.