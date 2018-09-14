NASCAR Truck: Austin Theriault returns at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Theriault is returning to NASCAR national-level competition Friday night in the World of Westgate200 Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota.

“This opportunity to work with everyone at On Point Motorsports to help them build this new truck program from the ground up is both exciting and challenging,” said Theriault. “We have what we need to be successful and I know all of us are committed to giving it our best effort. I have history at Las Vegas and though the outcome was not the best moment of my career, my added experiences at 1.5-mile tracks since then will come in handy as we look to tackle the track.”

Friday’s race will be the first for Theriault in any NASCAR national series since 2016 and will be his 12th-career Truck Series start. His career stats in the Truck Series include two top-fives and four top-10 finishes, including a career-best of fourth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2015.

“We are excited to have Austin drive our No. 30 Toyota Tundra in Las Vegas,” On Point Motorsports crew chief Steven Lane said. “He has fit in very well with our group of guys and spent a good amount of time at the shop helping out.”

The Las Vegas race will be the second for On Point Motorsports. The new team made its Truck Series debut at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in August with Scott Lagasse Jr. as driver.

“There has been a tremendous amount of work put forth here in the last few months in building On Point Motorsports, and we look forward to our second race at Las Vegas,” Lane said.

Theriault raced a truck at LVMS in 2015, but he retired on lap 14 after getting caught up in an on-track incident that resulted in a compression fracture in his lower back.

