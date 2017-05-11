NASCAR Truck: Austin Wayne Self joins Niece Motorsports for Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Wayne Self is slated to climb into the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in Friday night’s Toyota Trundra 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

“I’m excited to be back to the track this weekend at Kansas,” Self said. “Daytona was a great start to the season for us, and unfortunately, the next couple of races didn’t go quite as planned. I’m hopeful we can have a solid weekend in the No. 45 truck and bring home a good run.”

Self finished second at Daytona in a truck owned by his father, Tim Self. He and his father’s truck also were entered for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway but was withdrawn at Atlanta. Self failed to qualify his truck for the Martinsville race. The Daytona race is his only start, so far, this season.

Self ran the full season in his father’s truck in 2016. He made 22 starts in 23 races that year, failing to qualify at Martinsville. In addition to his runner-up finish in February at Daytona, he has one other career top-10 finish, coming last year on the dirt track of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, where he finished ninth.

Niece Motorsports is running a partial Truck Series schedule in 2017, with hopes of going full-time in the series next year.

“I’m extremely pleased with the progress our team is making this year, and I feel like partnering with Austin is another step in the right direction,” truck owner Al Niece said. “We’re excited to get back to the track for another opportunity to get better as a team and have a strong run.”

