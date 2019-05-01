NASCAR Truck: Austin Wayne Self’s suspension lifted

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Austin Wayne Self poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series driver Austin Wayne Self has been reinstated by NASCAR after successful completion of the sanctioning body’s Road to Recovery program.

Self was suspended indefinitely from NASCAR competition for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. The suspension was announced in early April.

Self drove the No. 22 AM Racing entry owned by his father in the first three Truck Series races of the 2019 season. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular Darrell Wallace Jr. drove the truck in two race before Self’s suspension was announced.

“AM Racing respects NASCAR’s decision and will follow their direction,” a statement from AM Racing upon the announcement of Self’s suspension read. “We expect Austin Wayne Self to return to the seat as quickly as possible. AM Racing will continue to operate as normal with a determination of a driver lineup set in the coming weeks. We expect to emerge from this challenge as a stronger team.”

The Truck Series has been off since those five races, returning to action at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 3.

Self has made 66-career starts in the Truck Series since 2016, all from behind the wheel of No. 22. His stats include one top-five and five top-10 finishes.

