NASCAR Truck: Bayley Currey joins Niece for Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bayley Currey has joined Niece Motorsports to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Gander RV 150 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Saturday’s race will be Currey’s second Truck Series race of the 2019 season.

“I’m eager to get back to the Truck Series,” Currey said. “It’s always a lot of fun to drive these trucks. Niece Motorsports has proven that they are a team to contend with this year, so I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the team. Pocono is definitely a challenging track, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Currey’s previous 2019 start came at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City for team owner Mark Beaver. He completed only four laps before retiring with an electrical issue. Currey has 17-career Truck Series starts between 2017 and 2019 for team owners including Beaver, D.J. Copp and Mike Mittler. He finished a career-best 10th at Phoenix International (now-ISM) Raceway in 2017.

Currey ran the Truck Series race at Pocono last year for Mittler, retiring because of an engine problem after completing three laps.

Currey has contested nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season, including a race at Pocono in June. He finished 25th, one lap down, in a Rick Ware Racing entry.

