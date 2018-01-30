NASCAR Truck: Ben Kennedy moves into administrative role

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ben Kennedy has shifted gears in his NASCAR career, as he was announced Tuesday as the new General Manager of the Camping World Truck Series.

“Ben will draw upon his years of experience across NASCAR’s grassroots and national series to bring valuable commercial and competition insights to our NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” NASCAR President Brent Dewar said. “With promising young drivers and experienced veterans battling it out in close, side-by-side racing, Ben truly understands from experience that every lap matters and we are excited about his future leadership in this important national series.”

Kennedy — the great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., grandson of former NASCAR President Bill France Jr. and nephew of NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France — competed as a driver in both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck series between 2013 and 2016, racing primarily in the Truck Series. He made 17-career starts in the Xfinity Series, with 16 of those starts coming last season, resulting in a top-five and three top-10 season. Most of Kennedy’s national-level NASCAR racing came in the Truck Series, where he made 73-career starts, including three full-time seasons of racing, the last of those being the 2016 season. Kennedy won once in the Camping World Truck Series, at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway in 2016, posted 10 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes.

In his new position, Kennedy will work closely with Truck Series Managing Director Brad Moran and Managing Director of Series Marketing Jeff Wohlschlaeger and report to Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer.

Other new appointments announced by NASCAR on Tuesday include Jim Cassidy to the position of Chief International Officer, Chad Seigler to Vice President of International Business Development and Celeste Griffin-Churchill to International Senior Director.

