NASCAR Truck: Ben Rhodes dominates Bristol dirt

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – APRIL 16: Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Tenda Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 16, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes claimed his first win of the 2022 season Saturday night on the temporary dirt surface of Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He dominated the Pinty’s Truck race on dirt, leading 95 laps of the 150-lap race and winning stages at laps 40 and 90.



“It was a tough race once the track started to slick off. It held moisture in different pockets around the track,” Rhodes said. “It was hard to hunt for the grip, but luckily I had a really good team behind me telling me where to go and where they tried to see it. I just tried to follow their instruction. I had a bad fast Tenda Toyota Tundra.”

Carson Hocevar, who led the other 55 laps, finished second. John Hinter Nemechek, Parker Kligerman and Christian Eckes rounded out the top-five.



After starting second to pole sitter Joey Logano, Rhodes took the lead on the opening lap and led the first 95 laps. He stayed out during a break for pit stops when the first stage ended, necessitating a pit stop after the second stage.

John Hunter Nemechek was first for the restart, but when the race resumed, Hocevar took the lead. Rhodes, after restarting 13th, retook the lead on lap 147.



“I really wanted to get to the front, but it was so hard to pass,” Rhodes said. “I just didn’t want to give it away. I told Michael Waltrip that, nah, everything was cool. We meant to stay out, but truthfully mistake by me. We got the stage win because of it, but you don’t want to forfeit the win, so we had to get to the front. I knew we had the truck to beat, we just had to get there.”

Logano finished sixth, Chase Elliott seventh, Grant Endinger eighth, Matt Crafton ninth, and Zane Smith finished 10th.



Below, are the results of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt: