NASCAR Truck: Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger re-sign with ThorSport Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

ThorSport Racing has renewed contracts with Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfingers to keep the drivers in its trucks for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The race team already announced a contract extension with its two-time champion driver Matt Crafton late last season. Ben Rhodes will drive the No. 41 Ford for ThorSport, Enfinger the No. 98 and Crafton the No. 88.

Rhodes has two years of full-time Camping World Truck Series experience, both coming with ThorSport Racing. In 2018, he’ll return to his original ThorSport truck number. Last season, he raced the No. 27. Eddie Troconis will be his crew chief for the second-consecutive season.

“It’s great to be back this year at ThorSport Racing with Ford behind us,” Rhodes said. “Duke and Rhonda Thorson have given me an excellent opportunity to build on our 2017 performance. We are working hard to start this year off with the momentum we had at Homestead, and after our performance improved with every start last season, I feel this year is going to be no exception. Having a second year with my crew chief Eddie and the same team is a big plus. All of our foundations are there, which makes winning right out of the gate much easier.”

Rhodes also claimed his first-career Truck Series win last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He made the 2017 eight-driver/truck playoffs and ended the season fifth in the standings after a win, six top-fives and 12 top-10s in 23 races. In all, Rhodes has made 50-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in one win, nine top-fives and 20 top-10 finishes.

After running partial Truck Series schedules between 2010 and 2016, Enfinger embarked on his first full season in the Truck Series and with ThorSport Racing last year. As driver of the No. 98, he nine top-fives and 15 top-10s in the 23 races that made up the 2017 season. He finished the season 11th in the standings. In all, Enfinger has 37-career Truck Series starts to his credit, including a win notched in 2016 with GMS Racing at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, 11 top-fives and 20 top-10 finishes.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with ThorSport Racing for the 2018 season, and also to be back with Ford,” Enfinger, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series champion, said. “A good bit of my earlier years in the ARCA Series were with Ford, and with their support we were able to go to Victory Lane quite a few times. I’ve always maintained a good relationship with those guys, and I feel that we can translate that into success in the Truck Series. I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Duke and Rhonda Thorson have allowed for us this year, and last. I know we can build on what we had last year, and make them proud by seeing their trucks in Victory Lane a lot this year.”

Jeff Hensley will be Enfinger’s crew chief, again, this season.

ThorSport Racing recently announced a manufacturer change from Toyota to Ford ahead of the 2018 season.

