NASCAR Truck: Ben Rhodes’ team penalized after Daytona

Ben Rhdoes (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway official opening race weekend that included racing by all three NASCAR national series, including Sunday’s Daytona 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, produced only one post-weekend penalty, issued to the No. 41 ThorSport Racing Ford team of Ben Rhodes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The No. 41 truck did not meet height requirements in post-race inspection after the Feb. 17 NextEra Energy Solutions 250 at Daytona. As a result, crew chief Eddie Troconis was suspended from one Truck Series race. If the team declines the option of appealing the penalty, Troconis will serve his suspension as the series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 24.

Troconis also was fined $5,000 and Rhodes and the team were docked 10 driver and owner points.

Rhodes finished fourth in the Daytona race.

