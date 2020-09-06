NASCAR Truck: Biffle, Ragan, Bayne in race at Darlington

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 20: NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne talks with reporters during the second day of the NASCAR 2016 Charlotte Motor Speedway Media Tour on January 20, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Bob Leverone/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The race field for Sunday’s South Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway will include three retired NASCAR Cup Series drivers — Trevor Bayne, David Ragan and Greg Biffle — all of whom just happen to be former Roush Fenway Racing drivers. Bayne will drive the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, Biffle the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet and Ragan the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford.

Sunday’s race will be the first Truck Series race of 2020 for all three drivers and the first NASCAR national-series race of the year for Biffle and Bayne. Ragan contested the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, finishing fourth in a Rick Ware Racing entry.

Sunday’s Truck Series race will mark Bayne’s series debut. He has over 300-career starts across the Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series, resulting in three wins — two in the Xfinity Series and a lone Cup Series win in the 2011 Daytona 500. He hasn’t contested a NASCAR national-level race since 2018, climbing out of the car after health issues plagued him late in his career.

“This is such an amazing opportunity to get back on track and do what I love,” Bayne said. “Darlington is a track that requires both discipline and precision and that’s what I love about it. I’ve never driven a NASCAR Truck, so I’ll definitely be talking to lot of drivers to figure out what to expect. I can’t wait to take the green flag this weekend with the Niece Motorsports team.”

Ragan entered the Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season, but he was unable to contest that race when more than the allowable number of trucks entered the race, and there was no qualifying session to allow Ragan to race his way into the event. He will be able to race Sunday, though, as he is slated to start the South Carolina Education in the 34th, or last, position.

Biffle is expected to start highest among the trio of drivers in 20th, while Bayne is listed as the 26th-place starter.

While Ragan was a full-time Cup Series driver as recently as 2019, Sunday’s race will be his first in the Truck Series since 2006. He ran 19 of the 25 Truck Series races that season and posted his only career-series win that season at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

“Darlington is such a historic track in our sport,” Ragan said. “I really wanted to get back behind the wheel and this was a unique opportunity to race at Darlington in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. I want to thank everyone at DGR-Crosley and Ford Performance for this opportunity.”

Biffle, who retired from full-time competition in the Cup Series after the 2016 season has the most recent experience and success in the Truck Series. After not being in a NASCAR national-series race since 2016, Biffle climbed into a Kyle Busch Motorsports entry for a Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth last season and won his only race of a one-race deal with KBM.

Biffle also the most experienced and most successful driver, overall, among the trio in Truck Series competition. He has 82-career starts in the series, resulting in 17 wins and the 2000 Truck Series championship.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” Biffle said. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So, needless to say, when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolets, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Below, is the complete starting grid for the South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway:

