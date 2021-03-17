NASCAR Truck: Bill Lester returns for Atlanta race

HAMPTON, GA – MARCH 20: Bill Lester, driver of the #23 Waste Management Dodge, gets into his car before the start of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Golden Corral 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2006 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bill Lester is returning to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to contest the Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. The race, from behind the wheel of the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford, will be Lester’s first Truck Series race since 2007. He is slated to start 31st out of 40 trucks.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and I want to thank David Gilliland Racing for their help in making this happen,” Lester said. “It’s been more than a few years since my last race in the series, but to have strong partners like the Greater Atlanta Ford Dealers, Camping World, and Tommy’s Express Car Wash joining me for my return means a lot, and I am honored to have them on-board. I look forward to competing at my home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and hope to make all those who are supporting me proud.”

Lester competed in the Truck Series between 2000 and 2007, running full-time from 2002 through 2006. He made 15 starts in 2007. In 142-career starts, Lester posted two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes, including two career-best race finishes of fifth at Kansas Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2005.

Lester also made two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2006 and one in what is now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1999.

Saturday’s Truck Series race is scheduled for an approximate 2:30 p.m. ET green flag and will air live on FS1.

Lester’s book, “Winning in Reverse,” was published in February.

