NASCAR Truck: body of former team owner Lonnie Troxell found floating in river

By AMANDA VINCENT

The body of former NASCAR Truck Series team owner Lonnie Troxell was found floating in the Ohio River near Louisville, Ky., on the evening of Oct. 15, according to a report from the Louisville Courier-Journal. Troxell was 68.

Troxell’s body was discovered near the Captain’s Quarters Restaurant and Marina in the 5700 block of Captain’s Quarters Dr. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troxell lived in the area. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Troxell competed as a team owner in the Truck Series between 2000 and 2005, contesting 75 races with drivers including Wayne Edwards, Larry Gunselman, Mike Harmon, Jason White, Norm Benning, Randy MacDonald and Stuart Kirby, among others. His best finish was a 15th with Edwards as driver at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2004.

