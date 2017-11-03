NASCAR Truck: Brad Keselowski Racing hits 300th start mark at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brad Keselowski Racing will be shuttering its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operations at season’s end but not before the race team reaches a milestone — 300 starts in the Truck Series. When the No. 19 BKR Ford of Austin Cindric and the No. 29 BKR Ford of Chase Briscoe take the green flag Friday night at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth for the JAG Metals 350, they’ll mark the 300th Truck Series start for their race team.

Both trucks will carry special decals commemorating the achievement on their B-posts and front and rear bumpers during the Texas race. The first of the two trucks to take the green flag Friday night will account for the 300th start.

Cindric is among the six drivers still in the 2017 Camping World Truck Series playoffs, heading into the Texas race, the second race in the Round of Six.

“I think Texas is, probably, our best chance to win a race,” Cindric said. “We ran really well there back in the sprint, especially with my teammate, Chase Briscoe, almost winning the race. I felt like we had really good speed in our Ford F-150, so I’m excited to get back there this weekend.”

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, Brad Keselowski, began his Camping World Truck Series team in 2008. The team has 10 wins of the series with drivers including Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano and Keselowski behind the wheel. Other drivers that have piloted trucks for BKR include Parker Kligerman, Ross Chastain, Daniel Hemric and Austin Theriault, among others.

