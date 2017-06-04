NASCAR Truck: Brad Keselowski Racing may face multiple suspensions

By AMANDA VINCENT

The left-front wheel and tire came off of Chase Briscoe’s No. 29 Brad Keselowski Racing Ford during Friday evening’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway as a result of the lug nuts on the wheel not being properly secured when Briscoe pulled out of his pit stall. The wheel came off the truck a lap after Briscoe’s pit stop.

According to the NASCAR rule book for the Truck Series, such an incident calls for four-race suspensions for the crew chief and tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel. Mike Hillman Jr. is the crew chief on the No. 29 team.

“When it comes to issues like this, I try to always step back and see it from a bigger picture and I hope NASCAR does as well,” Keselowski said of the incident on Saturday. “At the end of the day intent matters. The intent of the rule was to make sure guys don’t put three lug nuts on and have a wheel come off and say, ‘Aw, too bad’. That isn’t what happened in the scenario we had. So I think the rule’s intent maybe covers something that didn’t happen. On the other side of it I think the intent of our team on the Truck series and the issue was not to tighten up three lug nuts and have blistering-fast pit stop. It was a mistake. And we discussed those scenarios. It’s the difference between murder and manslaughter. Intent matters. Certainly, we’re glad that nobody got hurt or there wasn’t any of those types of issues. It doesn’t excuse that kind of stuff.”

